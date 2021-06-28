Who are England's best penalty takers? Stats & shootout history

A long period of disappointment has almost been shaken off the new generation with shootout wins in 2018 and 2019

The words 'England' and 'penalties' are enough to spook even the most ardent Three Lions fans and the prospect of a shootout is usually a source of dread due to the heavy hand of history.

However, recent successes - against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and Switzerland in the 2019 Nations League finals - have given them reason for optimism.

At Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate explained that his squad had "a process that works for us" and they have followed the same approach when the prospect of a shootout arises.

But, which players are England's best penalty takers? Goal takes a look at the stats.

Who are England's best penalty takers?

Of the current crop of England players, Harry Kane is the undisputed best when it comes to scoring penalties.

In March 2021, the Tottenham captain became the Three Lions' all-time leading penalty scorer when he netted his 10th goal from the spot against Poland, surpassing Frank Lampard in the process.

His record going into Euro 2020 was 10 penalties scored from 12 taken, which means he has a conversion rate of over 80 per cent from 12 yards. At the same time, at club level, he had scored 32 from 36 penalties, which meant his overall record was 42 penalties scored from 48 taken - an 87.5% conversion rate.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is England's next most accomplished penalty taker, but has taken significantly fewer than Kane across his career so far.

Player Penalties taken Penalties scored Percentage scored Harry Kane 48 42 87.5% Marcus Rashford 14 12 85% Jadon Sancho 3 3 100% Dominic Calvert-Lewin 1 1 100% Mason Mount 1 1 100% Jordan Henderson 2 1 50% Declan Rice 2 1 50% Raheem Sterling 5 2 40% Kieran Trippier 2 0 0% Jack Grealish 1 0 0%

*Does not include penalty shootouts. Senior club & international games only. Correct as of June 28, 2021.

Across club and country, Rashford has taken a total of 14 penalties, scoring 12, with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford impacting his spot-kick responsibilities. His conversion rate is nevertheless similar to Kane at 85%. Interestingly, he had a flawless record for England ahead of Euro 2020, scoring each of the three penalties he hit.

Jadon Sancho can lay a credible claim to being England's next best penalty taker, having taken three and scored three for Borussia Dortmund in 2020-21, though he has never stepped up for the Three Lions at senior level.

Others who boasted a 100% record from penalties heading to Euro 2020 - with an admittedly low sample size, include Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who scored his only penalty for England against the Republic of Ireland in a 2020 friendly game, and Mason Mount (one from one for Chelsea).

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has scored the only penalty he has taken for England (against Iceland in 2020), but his record at club level leaves cause for concern as he scored only one of four penalties taken. That means his conversion rate is lower than 50%.

Penalties for England only

Player Penalties taken Penalties scored Percentage scored Harry Kane 12 10 83% Marcus Rashford 3 3 100% Raheem Sterling 1 1 100% Dominic Calvert-Lewin 1 1 100% Jordan Henderson 1 0 0%

*Penalties scored in senior England games only. No penalty shootouts. Correct as of June 28, 2021.

As well as the aforementioned specialists, some unlikely faces have stepped up to hit penalties for England in shootouts.

When they won against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, Kane and Rashford scored, as did defenders Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier, with defensive midfielder Jordan Henderson missing.

Against Switzerland in the 2019 Nations League third-place play-off, Dier and Sterling stepped up again to score, along with Harry Maguire, Ross Barkley, Jadon Sancho and even goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

What is England's record in penalty shootouts?

No. penalty shootouts Won Lost 9 3 6

*As of 2019 Nations League finals.

Article continues below

England have been in nine penalty shootouts across the World Cup, European Championship and Nations League, losing six and winning three.

Their three victories came against Switzerland in the 2018-19 Nations League, Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and Spain at Euro 96.

Read more about England's record in penalty shootouts here.