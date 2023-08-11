Premier League penalty takers: Every team's spot-kick specialist listed

Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded. So which players should you be drafting into your ranks?
GOAL takes a look at those charged with responsibility of stepping up from 12 yards, with a few back-up options also thrown into the mix...
Who are the Premier League penalty takers this season?
When you're choosing your forwards for your Fantasy Team, you might be tempted to sign a striker who's a noted penalty taker and has a good conversion rate from the spot.
Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set in stone. Some clubs might have a consistent, dedicated penalty taker at all times, but sometimes, things change - and some last-minute decisions on who is to assume spot-kick duties might arrive.
Additionally, there is the chance that the dedicated spot-kick taker has been subbed off or is simply not on the pitch at the time of the penalty being awarded.
Still, we've rounded up a list of each club's primary, as well as secondary, penalty takers in the table below, and the players who have the best chance of being picked to convert a spot-kick.
The primary penalty takers have been listed, and we've provided their deputy penalty takers should the first choice be unavailable to step up.
|Team
|Primary penalty taker
|Secondary penalty taker(s)
|Arsenal
|Gabriel Jesus
|Jorginho, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli
|Aston Villa
|Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings
|Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey
|Bournemouth
|Dominic Solanke
|Junior Stanislas
|Brentford
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Mathias Jensen
|Brighton
|Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck
|Pascal Groß
|Chelsea
|Christopher Nkunku
|Reece James
|Crystal Palace
|Eberechi Eze
|Odsonne Edouard
|Everton
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Dwight McNeil
|Fulham
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Andreas Pereira, Willian
|Liverpool
|Mohamed Salah
|Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez
|Luton Town
|Carlton Morris
|Elijah Adebayo, Cauley Woodrow
|Manchester City
|Erling Haaland
|Kevin de Bruyne
|Manchester United
|Bruno Fernandes
|Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen
|Newcastle United
|Callum Wilson
|Alexander Isak Joelinton, Fabian Schar
|Nottingham Forest
|Brennan Johnson
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Sheffield United
|Rhian Brewster
|Oliver Norwood
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Son Heung-min
|James Maddison
|West Ham
|Said Benrahma
|Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta
|Wolves
|Matheus Cunha
|Hwang Hee-chan