Which soccer team does Giannis Antetokounmpo support? NBA star's football allegiance explained

The NBA star is a football fan, but where exactly does his allegiance lie? GOAL takes a look.

National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, like many other European basketball players, shares the love of the beautiful game as well.

The film 'Rise', that was released in June 2022, has been based on the life of the Milwaukee Bucks forward and his Nigerian-Greek brothers.

Attaining his Greek citizenship just a couple of months before the 2013 NBA draft, wherein his family name would change from Adetokundbo to Antetokounmpo, and with that baptised with the nickname the "Greek Freak".

Antetokounmpo's father, Charles, was a soccer player. In March 2023, Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex joined the ownership group at Nashville SC.

In his own admission, the two-time NBA Most Valued Player (2019, 2022) commented, "If I wasn't a basketball player, I would be a soccer player for sure."

So which soccer team does he support? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Antetokounmpo's soccer allegiance.

Which soccer team does Giannis Antetokounmpo support?

Antetokounmpo revealed his support for Arsenal while also reveling on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I used to watch a lot of football when I was growing up. My dad was a football player and football was our life. I started playing basketball when I was 13.

"My favourite team used to be Arsenal and my favourite player used to be Thierry Henry. I am an Arsenal fan but I like PSG when Zlatan Ibrahimovic was here on the team. Deep down I am still an Arsenal fan," he was quoted in a video posted by Arsenal.

More recently, Antetokounmpo reiterated his support for Henry when the UEFA Champions League Twitter handle put an Arsenal crest on display and asked fans which player comes to mind first. His reply: "Thierry Henry."

