Tom Brady enjoyed a busy weekend as the guest of honour for Manchester United's Premier League win over Tottenham on Saturday before reversing his decision to retire from NFL on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced that he would play on 40 days after announcing he would hang up his boots, shortly after watching Cristiano Ronaldo deliver a superb performance for the Red Devils.

But from one superstar to another, just who does Brady support? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about his soccer allegiance.

Which football team does Tom Brady support?

Brady has shown his allegience for several sides and players over the years, but most recently appeared to back Manchester United.

Watching the Premier League side in action from the surroundings of the Director's Box at Old Trafford this weekend, the star was visibly delighted to see Ronaldo bag his second-ever hat-trick for Man Utd in a pulsating five-goal encounter.

The veteran quarterback then held conversations with several members of the Red Devils squad post-match, posing for photos before a one-on-one chat with his fellow GOAT.

However, Brady has also spoken of his admiration for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, and addressed his hopes that the striker would get on the scoresheet on Saturday, even while he rooted against his side.

Here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I’m riding with @ManUtd today. pic.twitter.com/ybgHozzSBm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2022

But in spite of his long dominance at the top of the NFL, Brady clearly loves an underdog story too, as he did in 2016 when he threw his support behind Leicester City.

The then-New England Patriots stalwart sent a video message to Foxes shot-stopper Kasper Schmeichel, as Claudio Ranieri's side closed in on one of the great title upsets of the century.

