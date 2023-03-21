Here's what you need to know about Kim Kardashian's football interests...

American media personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was recently seen attending football matches in England and France.

She was first spotted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in North London for the Europa League clash against Sporting CP, and then crossed the English Channel to watch Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in action against Rennes for Paris Saint-Germain.

GOAL explains Kardashian's football interests and loyalties below.

Which football team does Kim Kardashian support?

The American socialite might have been hosted by Arsenal and PSG but she has not acknowledged her loyalty to any particular club in the sport.

Kardashian's kids are big football fans and her son, Saint, was spotted wearing an Arsenal kit on January 25, 2023, in a photo posted on her Instagram which shows that he is a Gunner.

During the Europa League game, she uploaded an Instagram story that included matchday programmes that featured William Saliba on the front alongside the caption "send help" - which might indicate that she maybe wasn't personally too invested in the match!

instagram.com/kimkardashian

Her kids also got the chance to speak with Arsenal star BukayoSaka after watching him in action as they Facetimed the England international.

A few days later, while watching PSG live in action, they caught up with Neymar and wished him a "speedy recovery" while also posing for pictures with Mbappe. Kardashian also wrote on Instagram: “The two luckiest boys in the world Facetiming Neymar to wish him a speedy recovery.”

Instagram

Previously, in January, Kardashian was snapped wearing a classic Roma shirt from the 1997-98 season in Los Angeles and the Serie A club's Twitter admin took notice of her fashion choice.

In 2022, she was photographed wearing a retro PSG jersey accompanied by her kids, although it remains to be seen whether the capital club has a place in her heart.

After appearing at the two football matches, Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story, "It's safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer moms for the win!!"

It has been reported that she attended those matches while filming a documentary, which at this stage is being kept under wraps.