Where to watch & stream Europa League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Worldwide TV channels and online live streams to watch all the action from the UEFA Europa League

Don't count out the Europa League when hunting for amazing football action. Since the tournament's inception as the UEFA Cup in 1971, we've had some amazing games, from underdogs progressing against giants to formidable teams who have made their mark in the competition.

Audience figures continue to grow year after year, and it's no wonder with the variety of teams that take part each year and the competitive ties that are drawn.

Below you will find a full list of all UEFA Europa League television broadcasters across the world. Deals are in place until 2024.

Watch & live stream Europa League in the UK and USA

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport holds the broadcasting rights for the Europa League.

Paramount Plus is the chief broadcaster in the United States, streaming every game live.

Country TV Channel & Stream UK BT Sport USA Paramount+

Watch and live stream Europa League in Europe

Country TV Channel & Stream Albania SuperSport Andorra Movistar+ Armenia Vivaro Media Austria ServusTV / Sky Sport / ORF Belgium Telenet / VRT / RTBF / VOO Croatia Arena Sport Cyprus CYTA Czech Republic AMC Networks / CT Denmark TV 2 Finland Viaplay France Canal+ / RMC Sport / M6 Georgia Adjarasport / Silk Sport Germany RTL Greece Cosmote TV Hungary MTVA / RTL Iceland NENT / Syn Ireland Virgin Media Italy Sky Sport / DAZN Israel Charlton Kosovo ArtSport / Arena Sport Moldova Prime / Setanta Sport Montenegro Arena Sport Netherlands ESPN / Talpa TV North Macedonia Arena Sport / MRT Norway Viaplay Poland TVP / Viaplay Portugal SIC / Canal 11 / Sport TV Romania Pro TV Russia MatchTV Serbia Arena Sport Slovakia AMC Networks / RTVS Spain Movistar+ / Mediaset Sweden Viaplay Switzerland Teleclub / CH Media Turkey Exxen / Saran Media Ukraine MEGOGO

Watch and live stream Europa League in the Americas

Country TV Channel & Stream Argentina ESPN Bolivia ESPN Brazil SBT /ESPN / TV Cultura Canada DAZN Caribbean Flow Sports / Sportsmax Costa Rica ESPN Ecuador ESPN El Salvador TCS Guatemala Chapin TV Honduras TVC Nicaragua Canal 10 Panama ESPN Peru ESPN Venezuela ESPN Uruguay ESPN

Watch and live stream Europa League in MENA and Africa

Country TV Channel & Stream Middle East beIN Sports South Africa SuperSport Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport

Watch and live stream Europa League in Asia

Country TV Channel & Stream Cambodia beIN Sports Central Asia Saran Media China PPTV / Tencent / Youku Hong Kong beIN Sports / PCCW India Sony Pictures Entertainment Indonesia Emtek Japan Wowow Laos beIN Sports Macau TDM Malaysia beIN Sports Mongolia SPS Myanmar UEFA.tv Phillipines TAP DMV Singapore beIN Sports South Korea SPOTV Taiwan ELTA Tajikistan Varzish TV Thailand beIN Sports Vietnam FPT

