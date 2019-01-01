'When referees help Madrid they shut up' - Pique slams Real's officiating complaints

He may have been in Lyon for Barca's Champions League stalemate, but basketball took centre-stage for the defender when questioned after the game

defender Gerard Pique reopened his feud with by suggesting the team act in a hypocritical fashion when it comes to refereeing decisions - whichever sport they play.

Madrid's basketball team tasted disappointment on Sunday when they were downed 94-93 by their arch-rivals in the final.

The aftermath of that game, however, was dominated by Madrid accusations that Barca had benefited from several questionable calls which led to their triumph.

But Pique pointed out that in scenarios where the Merengue receive a perceived advantage from officials, like February's VAR-dominated 3-1 derby victory over Atletico, no comment is made.

"[Madrid's complaints] happen in football, it happens in basketball, at least they don't have any other sports because we'd have to suffer it in hockey and handball too," Pique fired at reporters when asked on the Copa final following Barca's 0-0 draw against .

"Then they go to the Wanda, the referees help them and then they shut up and don't complain.

"There were mistakes [in the Copa final] in Madrid's favour first and then in Barca's favour. And well, later we had this whole show from Madrid with the referees.

"In the end if the referees hadn't been wrong Barcelona would have won. In the end it is all noise to cover up the usual issue, that Barcelona are champions, and to hide the merits of the players who lifted a cup in Madrid.

"I am very proud of these players."

Barcelona had 25 fruitless attempts on goal during Tuesday's stalemate, with Luis Suarez in particular guilty of spurning several golden chances to open the tie in the Catalans' favour.

But Pique is confident that the goals will arrive for his team for the last-16 decider on March 13.

"I am not worried, we have a lot of talented people up front and I'm sure they will end up scoring goals," the defender added.

"When you have a bad run like this one you can probably get a little obsessed. If Luis Suarez has shown one thing it is that he has a lot of goals in him.

"The team leaves in good spirits generally. It is true we could not score or kill off the game, but it was played well and a lot of chances were made."