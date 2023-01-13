When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 draw? Date, time, teams & where to watch live

Everything you need to know about the upcoming draw for the global FIFA club competition

The winners of the various continental cup competitions will come together in Morocco this February to contest the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. Champions League winners Real Madrid will be joined by the likes of Seattle Sounders from Major League Soccer, with Brazil giants Flamengo also involved.

It is a straight knockout tournament and, before things get under way, FIFA will conduct a draw to determine the path to the final, laying out who will play who.

So, when is the draw for the Club World Cup and where can you watch it live? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 draw?

Date: January 13, 2023 Time: 11am GMT / 6am ET Venue: Mohammed VI Football Academy, Sale, Rabat

The draw for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will be held on Friday January 13 at 11am GMT (6am ET).

It will take place at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Sale, Rabat, Morocco.

Former Tottenham, Deportivo La Coruna and Sporting defender Noureddine Naybet, who is Morocco's most-capped international player, will assist with the draw proceedings.

FIFA Club World Cup draw live stream & TV channel

The draw for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup will be streamed live on FIFA Plus (FIFA+), with coverage broadcast across FIFA's various official channels, including their website, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Which teams are in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup?

A total of seven teams will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2022. They are:

Team Confederation Country Wydad CAF Morocco Al-Hilal AFC Saudi Arabia Al Ahly CAF Egypt Seattle Sounders CONCACAF United States Flamengo CONMEBOL Brazil Auckland City OFC New Zealand Real Madrid UEFA Spain

The teams are divided into different pots for the purposes of the draw.

Al Ahly play Auckland City in the first round of the competition, with the winners joining Seattle Sounders, Al-Hilal and hosts Wydad in the second round.

Flamengo and Real Madrid then enter the mix at the semi-final stage.

When does the FIFA Club World Cup 2022 start?

The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup tournament is scheduled to start on February 1, 2023 and it will conclude on February 11, 2023.