When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The date and time of the FA Cup quarter-final draw, plus where to watch it live, ball numbers and more

This season's FA Cup is heading into the business end, with the stakes getting higher as each round passes. As ever, the famous competition has produced its share of upsets, with some of England's biggest clubs crashing out in the early stages, but plenty remain in the hunt for silverware.

The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal fell at previous hurdles, but there will still be familiar faces in the quarter-final, with Manchester City among the heavyweights in contention.

So when is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? GOAL has everything you need to know, including the time, where to watch it live and more.

When is the 2022-23 FA Cup quarter-final draw?

What: FA Cup quarter-final draw When: March 1, 2023 TV channel: BBC One

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 is the date for the 2022-23 FA Cup quarter-final draw. It will take place at approximately 10pm GMT (5pm ET), coming after the BBC's live coverage of the fifth-round tie between Sheffield United and Tottenham at Bramall Lane.

Where to watch the 2022-23 FA Cup quarter-final draw

BBC One and BBC iPlayer will be broadcasting the FA Cup quarter-final draw as part of the network's coverage of the game between Sheffield United and Spurs. BBC One is a freeview channel and available to watch on Channel 1 or Channel 101.

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) has the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the United States and will provide coverage of the draw.

If you are not able to watch the draw on TV, the official FA Cup social media channels will be covering it live and you can also stay up to date on GOAL here.

Which teams are in the 2022-23 FA Cup quarter-final?

Manchester City overcame Bristol City to book their place in the quarter-final, while Brighton defeated Stoke City and Fulham beat fellow Premier League side Leeds United. Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, pulled off an upset by beating 2021 FA Cup winners Leicester City.

You can see the ball numbers for the teams ahead of the draw below:

Southampton or Grimsby Town Blackburn Rovers Brighton Sheffield United or Tottenham Fulham Manchester City Manchester United or West Ham Burnley or Fleetwood Town

When is the 2022-23 FA Cup quarter-final played?

The 2022-23 FA Cup quarter-final games will take place between March 17 and March 20, 2023.

Fixtures will be confirmed shortly after the draw is made and schedules are considered.

The prize on offer for each winning quarter-final team is £450,000. Read all about the 2022-23 prize fund here.