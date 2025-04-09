When is the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 draw? Date, time, teams, seeding pots & live stream

Everything you need to know about the upcoming draw for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be the 18th edition of the North American international soccer tournament, as the likes of the United States, Canada and Mexico go up against the best of the rest from the continent as well as guest team Saudi Arabia.

Defending champions El Tri will be eager to secure their 10th title, while the USMNT is looking for its first trophy since 2021. Meanwhile, Canada are looking to add to the single title they won way back a quarter of a century ago in 2000.

Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about the draw, including where to watch it live, the teams involved, dates and more.

When is the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 draw?

The draw for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7pm ET (4pm PT).

Hosts Ana Jurka, Alejandro Berry and Mariah Ramharack will be joined for the occasion by special guests Jorge Campos, Marcelo Balbao, Dwayne de Rosario and Blas Perez.

Where to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 draw

The draw will be broadcast live on FS1, which is available to stream on fubo, and the Fox Sports app. Fans will also be able to stream the draw live on Tubi, CONCACAF GO and the official CONCACAF YouTube channel.

Country TV channel & stream United States FS1, fubo, Tubi, Fox Sports app Canada Fubo, OneSoccer International CONCACAF YouTube, CONCACAF GO Mexico Disney+, Vix

CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 teams & seeding pots

Pot One contains Mexico, Canada, Panama and the USMNT, with those teams being assigned to Group A, B, C and D, respectively.

Teams from each of the remaining pots will be drawn into one of the four groups. You can see the four seeding pots below.

Pot Teams Pot One: Mexico (A1), Canada (B1), Panama (C1), United States (D1) Pot Two: Costa Rica, Jamaica, Honduras, Haiti Pot Three: Guatemala, Trinidad & Tobago, El Salvador, Surinane Pot Four: Guadeloupe, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia

When does the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 start?

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is scheduled to kick off on June 14, 2025, and it will conclude with the final on July 6, 2025.

Group games will be played from June 14 until June 24, with the knockout stage beginning with the quarter-finals on June 28 and 29.

Semi-final matches are scheduled for July 2, with the 2025 Gold Cup final being played four days later on July 6.