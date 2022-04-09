Title chases across Europe are approaching what promises to be a thrilling climax, with the destination of domestic crowns yet to be determined from the Premier League to La Liga via the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Some heavyweight, and very familiar, clubs remain in the hunt to secure domestic dominance, with Real Madrid leading the way in Spain under the watchful eye of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Blancos are edging their way towards the finishing post, but when could they cross that line and confirm their coronation as champions for 2021-22? GOAL takes a look...

When can Real Madrid win the league in 2021-22?

Ancelotti’s side still have eight games left to take in this season, with a 12-point lead currently held at the top of the table.

With the majority of teams only having 24 points left to play for, the Blancos will be hoping to surge over the title-winning line sooner rather than later.

Clasico rivals Barcelona are, however, their closest challengers at present and they still have nine games to come in the 2021-22 campaign.

That means, theoretically, they could still pull in 27 points before the curtain comes down on their season.

If two arch-rivals on opposing sides of a fierce divide were to remain faultless from here, then Real would – with there not a lot to choose between their respective goal differences at present – only clinch the Liga crown with two games left to play.

By then, if Barca had pulled to within nine points, it would be mathematically impossible for Madrid to be overhauled.

Taking that into account, a home date with Levante on May 11 could be the date on which Real confirm their standing as top dogs in Spain.

Real Madrid’s remaining La Liga fixtures in 2021-22

Date Opponent April 9 Getafe April 17 Sevilla April 20 Osasuna May 1 Espanyol May 8 Atletico Madrid May 11 Levante May 15 Cadiz May 22 Real Betis

When did Real Madrid last win the Liga title?

Real Madrid are the most successful club in La Liga history, with 34 top-flight titles secured since opening their account back in 1932.

They have, however, endured the odd barren run in more recent times, with the success enjoyed at Barcelona often leaving them playing catch-up.

Cross-city neighbours Atletico Madrid have also re-emerged as a force to be reckoned with, with the top flight in Spain not always the two-horse race that it is painted out to be.

Real last claimed the title back in 2019-20, with club legend Zinedine Zidane returning to the helm to deliver a second league triumph across his two stints in the Santiago Bernabeu dugout.

The Frenchman had delivered another Liga crown in 2016-17, with the Blancos benefiting from the considerable talents of Cristiano Ronaldo at that time.

The Portuguese superstar also contributed to a title success in 2011-12, but Real have been restricted to just two celebratory parties in the last 10 years.

This Real Madrid side finished fourth in La Liga 😳 pic.twitter.com/8MbP88HQNA — GOAL (@goal) March 9, 2022

Can Barcelona still catch Real Madrid in 2021-22?

Real will be hoping to place the Liga trophy back in their well-stocked cabinet in 2022, but they are not over that line yet.

In a keenly-contested battle that is being played out just below them, Sevilla are on 60 points, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are currently on 57 points.

They could, in theory, stage dramatic late runs that carry them above and beyond Real if the Blancos were to endure any untimely stumbles.

Article continues below

Wheels would have to come off in spectacular fashion at the Bernabeu in order for the door to be left open, but they do still have Atletico and Sevilla to play.

There are no more Clasicos to come this season, with Barca winning the most recent of those 4-0 in the Spanish capital, so a team that has been rejuvenated under the guidance of Xavi will be looking to others for favours.

The Blaugrana would close to within nine points of Real if they win their game in hand but, after enduring a tough start to the campaign after bidding farewell to Lionel Messi and parting with Ronald Koeman, they are building a little more long term in Catalunya.