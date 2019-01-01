What Manchester City need in the January transfer window

The English champions have slipped to third in the Premier League standings, making Europe the primary focus for Pep Guardiola and his players

’s summer transfer window was more about who they didn’t buy than who they did.

With inspirational captain Vincent Kompany ending his 10-year association with the Premier League champions, City needed a centre-back to fill his role as a leader and a player, particularly after he proved such a rock during the title run-in last season.

But the City hierarchy pulled out of the chase for Harry Maguire when he got too expensive and the centre-half moved to instead, leaving City short of options at the heart of their defence.

The problem has been exacerbated by a serious injury to key man Aymeric Laporte that has ruled him out for most of the season and seen Fernandinho moved back from midfield.

City did bring in Rodri from last summer and the Spanish holding midfielder has been decent since his arrival.

However, full-backs Joao Cancelo and Angelino have so far struggled to establish themselves as regulars in the starting line-up.

LIKELY SIGNINGS

Guardiola has repeatedly ruled out making any signings in the winter window, preferring to wait until the summer for any new faces.

“I don’t want any players in January,” the former boss said at the start of December.

Despite Guardiola entering the final 18 months of his contract, he still wants signings for the club's long-term future rather than quick-fix alternatives.

A centre-back will be top of City's wish-list when they go back shopping in the summer and director of football Txiki Begiristain will already be busy identifying potential signings.

's Ruben Dias and Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu have both been linked with the club.

Their strength and quality would seem to be perfect for what City are looking for and their ages – 22 and 23 respectively – also mark them out as potential long-term partners for Laporte.

But City currently have a full quota of non-homegrown players, which is why they could potentially look at former Academy defender Nathan Ake, who has impressed at Bournemouth.

City are also searching for a worthy successor to Sergio Aguero, with Gabriel Jesus yet to fully convince and the Argentine turning 32 in June, when he will enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Filling Aguero's boots will not be easy but 's Lautaro Martinez is a possible target, even if he would not come cheap, particularly with Barcelona also interested.

So, if City do add any new players in January it is likely to be young players for smaller fees.

As such, Hearts' 17-year-old left-back Aaron Hickey is a player they have been looking at closely, but even if a deal is done, it is unlikely that he would go straight into the first team.

LIKELY DEPARTURES

With no new arrivals expected in the New Year, it's also unlikely that there will be any exits.

However, reports from insist that are pushing for a loan move for Cancelo after a quiet start to life at the Etihad since his arrival from in the summer.

The Portuguese defender has failed to oust Kyle Walker at right-back but his departure would leave City short of cover.

could step up their interest in winger Leroy Sane, although any move is likely to be postponed until the summer.

The winger has had his season so far wrecked by a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered during the Community Shield curtain-raiser.

Sane has recently stepped up his recovery, though, suggesting that a return to action could come soon.

Bayern pushed for his signature last summer and they could move in again in January, especially with their title defence in some trouble and the 23-year-old eligible for the .

Nonetheless, a move at the end of the season when the German international moves into the final 12 months of his contract is more likely, given there is no sign of an extension on the horizon.

David Silva is set for an emotional farewell at the end of the current campaign, with the Spanish midfielder definitely leaving after a brilliant, trophy-laden, 10-year stay in Manchester.

Claudio Bravo and Fernandinho are also free to talk to other clubs in January with their contracts running down, although the Brazilian utility man is still integral to Guardiola's team wherever he is employed.

HOW THEY COULD LINE UP

With no major signings expected during the January window, City are likely to continue with their current shape and line-up.

Guardiola's preferred formation is 4-3-3 but he has recently opted for a double pivot in the centre of midfield to give added protection to his centre-backs.

Article continues below

It will be interesting, though, to see whether he perseveres with the formation when No.1 centre-back Laporte returns or whether the Catalan reverts back to a single holding midfielder.

A lot could depend on the player he prefers to deploy alongside the Frenchman in the centre of his defence, with midfielder Fernandinho currently his preferred choice.

If he doesn't move the Brazilian back into midfield, City should continue with their 4-2-3-1 system, which could provide a more pragmatic approach with which to finally conquer Europe.