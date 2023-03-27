Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie broke out an elaborate goal celebration for the USMNT against Grenada, but its meaning is being kept a “secret”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States internationals, who are now Premier League rivals at Chelsea and Leeds respectively, were both on target during a resounding 7-1 win that has the U.S. in pole position to qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League finals and already through to this summer’s Gold Cup. When McKennie got in on the act versus Grenada, with an acrobatic effort, he ran straight to Pulisic for a carefully choreographed routine that saw them slap hands and speak through their fingers before finishing with crossed arms.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on what the celebration meant, Pulisic and McKennie have been playing cards close to their chest, with the Leeds loanee telling reporters: “To be completely honest we talked about it but we're not there yet ready to share what it means. It's just an inside thing between us. Maybe if it happens more often then we'll come out and say why.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie, who has the option to join Leeds on a permanent basis from Juventus this summer if they are able to preserve their top-flight status in England, bagged a brace in the USMNT’s latest outing – as did Ricardo Pepi – while Pulisic netted once alongside Brenden Aaronson and Alejandro Zendejas.

WHAT NEXT? The United States – who are hoping to see Arsenal-owned striker Folarin Balogun commit his international future to their cause - will be back in action on Monday evening when taking on El Salvador in Orlando.