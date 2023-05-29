Weston McKennie's dad quote tweets RIP Harambe video in bizarre farewell to Leeds as USMNT star's underwhelming loan spell comes to an end

Weston McKennie's dad bizarrely included a video paying tribute to famous deceased gorilla Harambe in a message about his son's Leeds spell.

McKennie's dad posts about Leeds spell

Includes video marking anniversary of Harambe's death

USA star unable to prevent relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? The father of the USMNT midfielder posted on Twitter after the final game of McKennie's Leeds United loan spell, in which they lost 4-1 to Tottenham to confirm their relegation. But, strangely, the message came as a quote tweet to a video paying homage to the gorilla whose death at the Cincinnati Zoo went viral in 2016.

John McKennie said: "All the best to LUFC! For those who supported Weston in a hostile environment you have my respect! For those who failed to remember it’s a team sport you live to fight another day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Quite why McKennie Snr chose to include the Harambe video in his tweet – if he meant to at all – isn't clear. But his son Weston will, obviously, want to move on after being unable to guide Leeds away from relegation. The 24-year-old made 19 Premier League appearances for the club after signing a temporary deal from Juventus

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? The USMNT midfielder will now return to Italy but may seek a permanent exit in the summer to find regular game time.