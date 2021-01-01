Werner responds to Chelsea exit talk after struggling to justify £47.5m price tag

The German forward arrived at Stamford Bridge with a big reputation and he remains determined to deliver on expectations

Timo Werner has brushed off any questions of his future at Chelsea, with the German striker determined to deliver on expectations after struggling to justify his £47.5 million ($64m) price tag.

The highly-rated 25-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020 with a blossoming reputation as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe.

The goals have dried up in England with just 12 recorded across all competitions, but he is not about to run away from the challenge.

What has been said?

Asked by The Telegraph whether he expects to be back for more at Chelsea next season, Werner said: "Of course. In terms of scoring and missing chances, it was the worst season, but in the end I still have 27 goal contributions.

"I think I’m the first in our team for that, so it was not everything bad and I don’t think about leaving the club this year, for sure not, and also for the next year because I think we have a very good team and I hope to come back to scoring and that I can do everything that’s expected of me."

He added: "I think a lot of people’s expectations for me, outside the club but also inside the club, were very high because of my goalscoring record.

"I also assisted many goals last year in my old club, but I think the main reason why they brought me here in the club is to score and maybe at the end 12 goals and six goals in the Premier League, that’s not good enough.

"You have to say that I have 12 goals and 15 assists or something like that in every competition and 27 goal contributions, that’s not so bad in what’s maybe my unluckiest season, maybe my worst season I’ve had for many years. If I’m scoring next season, hopefully, maybe people will become happier with me."

The bigger picture

Werner has been a regular under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, with demanding coches finding a position for him despite the constant questions.

The Germany international has also helped Chelsea to a top-four finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup final appearance, while the curtain will come down on the Blues' 2020-21 campaign on Saturday when facing Manchester City in the Champions League final.

