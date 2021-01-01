Werner, Havertz and Hudson-Odoi goals delight Lampard as Chelsea progress in FA Cup

The London club have progressed to the fourth round with the trio - including two much-maligned summer signings - playing a key role

Frank Lampard was happy to see Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi get on the scoresheet for as they beat Morecambe 4-0 in the .

The Blues secured their place in the fourth round of the competition with a comfortable win against the League Two side at Stamford Bridge.

Werner's strike before half-time ended a goalless run that started in early-November, while Havertz had not found the net for the London side since October and Lampard was relieved to see them make a difference again.

"I'm just pleased for him because strikers want to score goals, he's had a lot of near misses in that time," he said of former star Werner. "He'd been getting into positions to score goals but they hadn't been going in for him. So I was pleased to play him today and for him to get confidence and get a goal. He gets his goal and that's important.

"With him and Kai coming into the Premier League, some of the greatest Premier League players have needed time to settle into the league and it's a nice little step for both of them."

He continued: "I think the level, I can't call it that because there are endless levels Kai can go up, because of the potential of the player and he's young. He had Covid-19 and suffered a bit and has come back.

"Today I saw and again in the week in training I saw him fitter and stronger. There are levels for Kai to go up, but again we have to remain patient.

"He's come here with a huge amount of talent, but has to get accustomed to the league, and we as a club must support him in that, now and for the future. It's a small step in the big picture, but a good step."

Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, has faced spells out of the team so far this season, but has now scored five in 16 appearances in all competitions and he also set up Mason Mount's opener on Sunday.

"Cal is playing well, he is improving. He has improved and there's much more to come from Callum. His application in training, his desire to look at his game," Lampard added.

"To get goals like today are fantastic, he showed he can run the line and pick up in a central area like a striker may do. That's what a modern day winger does. In terms of making his case, I think he is doing it now.

"We have three natural wingers when fit and maybe others who can play in that position. There will be times when I have to make selections where he is in or not in, someone else is in or not in.

"At the minute, he is assisting, scoring goals and a threat every time he plays. I am really happy and there's definitely an uplift from Callum. There are more gears that he can go through but I am definitely happy because he is showing a lot."