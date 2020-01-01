Werner and Havertz backed to come good at Chelsea by Lampard

The Germany internationals have had problems since moving to Stamford Bridge but have the backing of their manager

Frank Lampard has insisted he has no concerns over Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, with the manager confident that the summer signings will prove to be great additions for the Blues.

Werner and Havertz arrived at Stamford Bridge from and respectively, but both have had difficult transitions to life in the Premier League.

Werner began well and went on a run of five goals in four games through October and November, but he is now on a run of nine matches without finding the target in all competitions.

The international came close to breaking the drought against West Ham on Monday, as he saw a thunderbolt of a shot crash against the bar, and Lampard feels some extra work in training will soon pay off.

"We always do extra finishing in training and I feel it's very important to do specific work for strikers," Lampard told Sky Sports. “I never felt you could score freely at the weekend if you didn't work on it throughout the week, so that's a big part of what we do.

"Timo has had a period where it hasn't gone for him and strikers get judged on goals. He's getting into positions very regularly and I feel that once he gets a goal or two, we'll see many more from him. We're working hard in training as we always do."

Havertz has shown flashes of quality, but his season was disrupted by a positive coronavirus test and Lampard says the Germany international was hit hard by Covid-19.

"He was just starting to play really well when he caught Covid and had quite heavy symptoms with it,” Lampard said of Havertz. “It has taken him some time to recover, but he's getting back to a better place now. He's a highly talented player, a great young lad with a great attitude.

"I certainly have huge confidence that he's going to be a really big player for the club. It's important that we remain patient in the short term, but Kai is a huge talent."

Havertz and Werner will hope to be involved when Chelsea take on at the Emirates on Boxing Day.