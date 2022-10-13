Welcome to Wrexham season 2: Release date, how to stream & everything you need to know

Fans of the hit documentary series will have more of the Hollywood magic to look forward to after season one's success

Hollywood stardust descended on Wrexham when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2020. A hit documentary series soon followed, with the actors' combined profile helping to bring the National League club to a swathe of new audiences across the world.

Welcome to Wrexham earned glowing reviews in the United Kingdom and United States, but, according to the club's executive director Humphrey Ker, "there is so much more of the real story of Wrexham AFC to be told. The more people who want to join us on that story the better, says I."

So, with that in mind, GOAL brings you everything we know about season two so far.

Will there be a Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

Yes, there will be a second season of Welcome to Wrexham. Rob McElhenney confirmed that the second season was in the works, announcing the news on Twitter following the season one finale.

"Season two will return next year," wrote McElhenney, before jokingly adding: "I have a clause in my contract that stipulates I will not do anything less than 16 seasons of a TV show."

What is the release date of Welcome to Wrexham season 2?

The second season of Welcome to Wrexham is due for release in 2023.

The exact date is not yet clear, but logic dictates that it will be released following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, which wraps up in May 2023. Filming will be ongoing throughout the campaign, capturing moments both on and off the field.

Season one of the series was launched in August 2022, so it seems likely that season two will follow a similar timeline. We will have to wait and see.

FX

Where to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham season 2

Country Streaming service United States FX on Hulu United Kingdom Disney+

Welcome to Wrexham is an FX production and it can be streamed on Hulu in the United States.

In order to watch the series in the U.S., you will have to subscribe to Hulu. Price plans start at a rate of $7.99 a month and there is a free trial period.

In the United Kingdom, the series can be streamed online via Disney Plus. A monthly subscription to the service costs £7.99 a month.

What will Welcome to Wrexham season two cover?

Welcome to Wrexham season two is set to follow the fortunes of Wrexham across the 2022-23 season.

It is expected that the series will pick up where it left off in season one, with the club picking itself up after a rollercoaster campaign in 2021-22.

Wrexham are attempting to get promoted from the National League - which is the fifth tier of the English football pyramid - into the EFL League Two.

Read more about Wrexham