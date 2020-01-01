'There is more to come from me' - Weghorst touts possible transfer amid Arsenal speculation

The Dutch striker hit 16 goals in the German top flight this season, and has said he is ready for a challenge with a club in the European elite

Wout Weghorst has suggested he could leave this summer by saying he has "ambitions" to play and succeed at the "highest level".

The 27-year-old Dutch striker impressed in the 2019-20 season, with a one-in-two strike rate in the as he scored 16 goals in 32 league appearances.

He helped the club qualify for the next season with a seventh-place league finish, but feels he has shown that he is capable of reaching even bigger goals in the future.

Weghorst told Sport Bild: "Nobody has to be afraid. It's good for a club to get a lot of money again after investing in a player.

"I have ambitions and I want to achieve at the highest level. In the past two years I have been able to show that I can deliver at that level and that there is more to come from me."

The target man, standing at 6'5", said there had been plans for him to sit down with the Wolfsburg management and talk about his future, but the disruption caused by coronavirus had put those plans on hold.

Weghorst, while he is ambitious and would be open to a move, admitted he is nevertheless happy in Wolfsburg and settled in his private life, while also appreciating his position as a key player and talisman for his current club.

He said: “We discussed that we should sit down if something exciting came up for me, but because of corona, we have a strange market.

"I get a lot of recognition in Wolfsburg, I play an important role in sport and in human terms. I feel good, my family too. It is also important to me whether Wolfsburg will do everything possible to win titles in the future, but I have confidence in the sporting leadership.”

He has recently been linked with and Newcastle, however, Weghorst himself is a fan who admits to getting goosebumps whenever he hears the signature song performed by fans of the Premier League champions before every game.

“I always found Liverpool very special,” he told Goal and DAZN in an exclusive interview last May. “I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutchmen played there.

“I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in or in ? At the moment it is still far away. I feel good and will try to achieve the maximum here.”