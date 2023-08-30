'We all want the same thing' - Spain talisman Alexia Putellas speaks out on Luis Rubiales kiss scandal following Women's World Cup success

Spain World Cup winner and Ballon d'Or holder Alexia Putellas has spoken out on the Luis Rubiales kiss scandal.

An ongoing saga surrounding Luis Rubiales and Jennifer Hermoso has dominated the news cycle in Spain for the last fortnight.

Rubiales grabbed and kissed Hermoso after Spain beat England 1-0 in the World Cup final, leading to a tidal wave of controversy.

Multiple players - 81 in total - have since claimed they will not play for Spain again, while an investigation has been opened into Rubiales' conduct.

He maintains that the kiss was "consensual", and has reportedly sent a video of Hermoso laughing about the issue to FIFA, but the issue has inflamed tensions surrounding the treatment of female players and teams compared to the men's game.

And Barcelona star Putellas, La Roja's talisman, insists that the Spanish football federation (RFEF) have to take steps to work on the players' behalf.

Indeed, the RFEF have hardly covered themselves in glory, having asked to be withdrawn from UEFA competitions due to governmental interference - a request that was denied by the governing body.

“We all want the same thing, for there be respect for our profession the same as there has been for so many years in the men’s. We fight for that. It is clear that the union between the players is the first step, and I will always defend that the player is a player [first and foremost].” Putellas told TUDN.

“For my generation it’s been up to us to be more than just players to achieve that, but the legacy we want to leave is that they no longer have to worry about these things. It is not our job to be in meetings to get better infrastructures, better facilities.

“We need executives and institutions to fight for that so that we can be focused on what we like and what we believe people deserve [playing football].”