'I wish I made 11 subs!' - Wayne Rooney slams D.C. United for first-half performance in MLS defeat to Toronto FC

Wayne Rooney was left fuming by D.C. United's first-half performance in their MLS defeat to Toronto FC on Saturday.

DC United lose 2-1

Rooney makes three first-half subs

Slams team's performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney's side lost 2-1 to lowly Toronto at BMO Field after a very disappointing performance in the first half, so much so that the Manchester United legend was forced to make a triple substitution . Rooney slammed the team's execution and dragged off three of his players: Ted Ku-Dipietro, Chris Durkin and Gaoussou Samake, with just minutes to go until the break.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I wish I had 11 [subs to make]," Rooney said post-game. “I had to keep the two [others] in case of injuries. But the first half was nowhere near the standards that we've set ourselves."

"Obviously I could’ve waited 'til halftime, but it was more of a statement to the team that I didn't like the first half at all. I didn't feel we showed the fight or the composure or the intensity which I want. So I was very disappointed, certainly, with the first 45 minutes. And I felt it was the right time to make changes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: D.C. United now sit in the second-last playoff position on equal points with Montreal thanks to their strong start to the season. However, the Red and Black have struggled more recently, claiming only one win in their last six games and even being knocked out of the US Open Cup by the underperforming New York Red Bulls.

WHAT NEXT? DC United next face off against Montreal in a fight to keep their run for the playoff positions on.

