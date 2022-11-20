Wayne Rooney admits regret at lashing out at booing England fans during 2010 World Cup

Wayne Rooney has expressed his regret at lashing out at England fans who booed the team during the 2010 World Cup.

Rooney slammed supporters after Algeria draw

Incident filmed, Rooney forced to apologise

Has now expressed his regret at incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a dismal 0-0 draw against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup, Rooney lashed out at England fans who booed the team as they left the pitch at the end of the game. The forward could be heard saying: "Nice to see your own fans booing you. you 'football' supporters."

WHAT HE SAID: In a column for The Times, Rooney said: "Obviously, I shouldn’t have said what I did. It wasn’t a dig about England fans in general, just frustration at what happened on the day. I remember them booing us ten minutes into the game. You’re being labelled as a group of players who don’t care and it’s far from it — you probably care too much and are trying too hard.

"Personally, I’d have loved to play better — but I felt in a blur throughout the tournament. In training, I just couldn’t control the ball, I had no touch, and in games I was the same."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney was forced to apologise for his actions and England secured a 1-0 win against Slovenia in their final group game. However, the Three Lions were dumped out of the World Cup at the round of 16 stage following a 4-1 defeat to Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY & ENGLAND? Rooney currently manages DC United who are in the off-season following the end of their domestic campaign, while England are gearing up for their first group game of this year's World Cup against Iran on Monday.