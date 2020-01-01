Watford waiting to learn extent of Sarr’s injury

The Senegalese forward will miss Tuesday’s trip to Villa Park with the Hornets boss unsure about the severity of his injury

manager Nigel Pearson has ruled Ismaila Sarr out of their next two games including Tuesday’s Premier League fixture against as he awaits the extent of his injury.

Sarr limped off with a suspected hamstring injury during Watford’s goalless draw against Hotspur on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has been a key player at Vicarage Road since his arrival from in the summer, contributing three goals and two assists in 16 Premier League outings.

Ahead of their trip to Villa Park, Pearson said he is yet to know the exact injury Sarr picked up but he is hopeful of his return when they host on February 1.

“We are still waiting to see what the extent of it is,” Pearson told the club website.

“I can't give anything other than that. He is not going to be available for tomorrow's game. I really don't know [what the injury is], but whatever it is, we'll deal with it.

“There is no point getting ahead of myself... but he's clearly been such a positive player for us. After tomorrow's game, it's weekend again and hopefully, we'll have him available for the next Premier League game.”

Watford are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they are 17th in the league table with a point clear of the relegation zone.