WATCH: Is this the worst miss of all time? Sikan somehow fails to earn Shakhtar vital win against Celtic

Danylo Sikan missed a golden opportunity to secure a win for Shakhtar as the Ukraine giants drew 1-1 with Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mudryk presented perfect chance

Sikan could only knock it wide of the post

Game finished up 1-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Mykhailo Mudryk charged towards goal after beating the Celtic defence with ease and could have taken the shot himself, but the winger squared it to Sikan who completely fluffed his lines, letting it hit off of him and roll just wide of the post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result of his miss, Shakhtar were forced to share the points with the Glasgow side. A win would have given the visitors a good chance of progressing to the knockout rounds of the Champions League, but now they sit three points behind RB Leipzig - the team they face in the last match of the group stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAKHTAR? Shakhtar turn their attention to domestic duty with a home game against Olexandriya before that crunch meeting with Leipzig in the Champions League.