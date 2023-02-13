WATCH: What was Jordan Pickford doing?! Mohamed Salah scores freakish Merseyside derby opener to embarrass Everton stopper

Jordan Pickford's positioning was questionable as Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool ahead in the Merseyside derby following a slick counter attack.

Everton hit post from corner

Nunez and Salah tear down field

Pickford in no man's land as Egyptian scores

WHAT HAPPENED? Everton were taught a harsh lesson on taking their chances at Anfield as James Tarkowski's header from a corner crashing against the post resulted in Liverpool bursting down the other end and firing themselves ahead on the counter attack. But while credit can be given to Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, questions must be asked of Toffees goalkeeper Pickford, whose poor positioning gave the Reds an open goal to aim at.