WATCH: USMNT stars use Christian Pulisic as a champagne bowling ball during Nations League celebrations

It is safe to say that the USMNT squad enjoyed their Nations League win, with Christian Pulisic being used as a champagne bowling ball at one stage.

United States claim more major silverware

Canada seen off in final showdown

Wild celebrations in the dressing room

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States retained one of their CONCACAF titles when seeing off Canada 2-0, with Chris Richards and new recruit Folarin Balogun getting the goals. Arsenal-owned Balogun offered an insight into dressing room antics after that contest when he live streamed the wild celebrations, with Chelsea forward Pulisic being used to knock over champagne bottles that were set up as bowling pins.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weston McKennie, who has recently returned to Juventus from a testing loan spell at Leeds in which the Whites were relegated out of the Premier League, was very much involved in the celebrations – as he can be seen dragging one of Pulisic’s arms – despite sitting out a crunch clash with Canada after collecting a red card in an action-packed Nations League semi-final showdown with Mexico.

WHAT NEXT? McKennie and Pulisic will now be waiting to see what the summer transfer window brings for them, as they are linked with moves away from their current employers, while the USMNT will be back in action when opening the defence of their Gold Cup crown against Jamaica on June 24.