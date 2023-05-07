WATCH: USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers joins in Celtic title celebrations on crutches after successful knee surgery

United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers celebrated Celtic's Premiership title victory on crutches on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Celtic beat Hearts 2-0 to clinch the Scottish title on Sunday, sparking wild celebrations in front of their home fans. Carter-Vickers took to the field just days after having surgery on his knee and was on crutches as he cheered with his team-mates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carter-Vickers has been a key player for Celtic since joining from Tottenham on an initial loan deal that was made permanent last summer. The 12-time United States international has made 39 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARTER-VICKERS? The 25-year-old will watch on from the sidelines as the Scottish champions see out the rest of the season, with an Old Firm Derby against Rangers coming up on May 13.