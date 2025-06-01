Where to watch TST 2025: Live stream, TV channels, schedule & teams for The Soccer Tournament

Everything you need to know about how to watch the seven-a-side soccer tournament live.

The Soccer Tournament (TST) is just days away from kicking off its highly anticipated return! After two electric editions in 2023 and 2024, the globally celebrated 7v7 competition is back for a third straight year, bigger, bolder, and bursting with talent.

Set against the familiar backdrop of WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, the 2025 tournament will run from June 4-9 (Wednesday to Monday), promising six action-packed days of goals, glory, and a $1 million prize waiting at the finish line for both the men's and women's champions.

The women’s bracket has seen a major upgrade this year, doubling from eight teams to 16, a testament to the growing buzz around the event. After debuting in 2024 with a historic title win by US Women, the women's side of the competition is heating up even more in Year Two.

Carli Lloyd, USWNT veteran, will bolster the reigning champs as she suits up for US Women, while fellow legend Hope Solo will take the reins at the helm of her own team, Solo FC. With names like these in the mix, the stakes—and star power—have never been higher.

The men's side of TST 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster as well, with several big names from last year set to make their return. Heavy-hitters like Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal CF, Cagliari Calcio, and the fan-favorite Wrexham Red Dragons are all back in the mix, looking to chase down glory once again.

Pat McAfee's CONCAFA SC is also back for another crack at the crown. Adding even more star power to the field, former Premier League icons Luis Nani and Sergio Aguero will suit up with their squads. And of course, the reigning champs, La Bombonera, return with a target on their back and a title to defend.

So, how can you watch and stream TST 2025? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

How to watch TST 2025 on TV & live stream

TST fans won't miss a moment of the action this year, with ESPN+ set to stream 27 men's and women's showdowns live, while 20 of those will also air on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes, both available via Fubo (Try for free today!).

For everything outside the ESPN umbrella, TST's official YouTube channel will be the go-to spot for live coverage.

And for supporters tuning in from abroad? All 134 matches from the tournament will be broadcast globally via YouTube, bringing every goal, tackle, and dramatic finish to screens worldwide.

What is the TST 2025 fixture & TV schedule?

Men's Tournament

Group A

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 La Bombonera vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF 8:00 am YouTube Jun 4 Liga Fut7 vs Mississauga Dolphins 8:00 am YouTube Jun 4 La Bombonera vs Mississauga Dolphins 5:15 pm YouTube Jun 4 Liga Fut7 vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF 5:15 pm YouTube Jun 5 La Bombonera vs Liga Fut7 9:30 pm YouTube Jun 5 Mississauga Dolphins vs Abarrotera Hidalgo CF 9:45 pm YouTube

Group B

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Cagliari Calcio vs Hoosier Army 12:30 pm YouTube Jun 4 Cardinal Legacy vs City Soccer FC 12:30 pm YouTube Jun 4 Cagliari Calcio vs Cardinal Legacy 8:15 pm YouTube Jun 4 Hoosier Army vs City Soccer FC 8:15 pm YouTube Jun 5 Cagliari Calcio vs City Soccer FC 7:30 pm YouTube Jun 5 Hoosier Army vs Cardinal Legacy 7:45 pm YouTube

Group C

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Nani FC vs The 610 11:00 am YouTube Jun 4 Club America vs Drip FC 12:00 pm ESPNU/ESPN+ Jun 4 Club America vs The 610 8:00 pm YouTube Jun 4 Nani FC vs Drip FC 8:30 pm YouTube Jun 5 Nani FC vs Club America 8:00 pm ESPN+ Jun 5 Drip FC vs The 610 8:15 pm YouTube

Group D

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Newtown Pride vs Dueling For Lincoln FC 12:45 pm TST Live Jun 4 Boca Dallas vs LCF Academy 12:45 pm TST Live Jun 4 Newtown Pride vs Boca Dallas 9:30 pm TST Live Jun 4 Dueling For Lincoln FC vs LCF Academy 10:00 pm TST Live Jun 5 Newtown Pride vs LCF Academy 9:00 pm TST Live Jun 5 Boca Dallas vs Dueling For Lincoln FC 9:15 pm TST Live

Group E

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Reggae Rovers vs Dark Horse NC United 9:45 am YouTube Jun 4 Pumas De Alabama vs Say Wor 9:45 am YouTube Jun 4 Reggae Rovers vs Pumas De Alabama 6:30 pm YouTube Jun 4 Say Word FC vs Dark Horse NC United 7:00 pm YouTube Jun 5 Reggae Rovers vs Say Word FC 1:30 pm YouTube Jun 5 Dark Horse NC United vs Pumas De Alabama 1:30 pm YouTube

Group F

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 The CONCAFA Soccer Club vs AFC Bournemouth 10:00 am ESPNU/ ESPN+/ fubo Jun 4 Wrexham Red Dragons vs Real Athletico 10:00 am YouTube Jun 4 The CONCAFA Soccer Club vs Real Athletico 6:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 4 Wrexham Red Dragons vs AFC Bournemouth 7:00 pm YouTube Jun 5 Wrexham Red Dragons vs The CONCAFA Soccer Club 5:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 5 AFC Bournemouth vs Real Athletico 6:00 pm YouTube

Group G

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 West Ham United vs Brown Ballers 9:30 am YouTube Jun 4 Villarreal vs Tenfifteen FC 9:30 am YouTube Jun 4 Brown Ballers vs Tenfifteen FC 5:00 pm YouTube Jun 4 West Ham United vs Villarreal 5:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 5 West Ham United vs Tenfifteen FC 10:00 am ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 5 Villarreal vs Brown Ballers 10:30 am YouTube

Group H

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Soccer Central Saturdays Football vs Bumpy Pitch FC 1:00 pm YouTube Jun 4 Sneaky Fox FC vs La Mexicana Express 1:30 pm YouTube Jun 4 Sneaky Fox FC vs Bumpy Pitch FC 9:45 pm YouTube Jun 4 Soccer Central Saturdays Football vs La Mexicana Express 10:00 pm YouTube Jun 5 La Mexicana Express vs Bumpy Pitch FC 3:00 pm YouTube Jun 5 Sneaky Fox FC vs Soccer Central Saturdays Football 3:15 pm YouTube

Group I

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Hashtag United vs Tobacco Road FC 8:15 am YouTube Jun 4 Pasha Luxury FC vs Tactical Manager SC 8:15 am YouTube Jun 4 Hashtag United vs Pasha Luxury FC 4:30 pm ESPNU / ESPN+ / fubo Jun 4 Tactical Manager SC vs Tobacco Road FC 5:30 pm YouTube Jun 5 Pasha Luxury FC vs Tobacco Road FC 1:45 pm YouTube Jun 5 Hashtag United vs Tactical Manager SC 2:00 pm YouTube

Group J

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Borussia Dortmund vs Freedom United SC 8:30 am YouTube Jun 4 Plymouth Argyle FC vs Drunken Monkeys 8:30 am YouTube Jun 4 Borussia Dortmund vs Drunken Monkeys 6:45 pm YouTube Jun 4 Plymouth Argyle FC vs Freedom United SC 6:45 pm YouTube Jun 5 Freedom United SC vs Drunken Monkeys 12:15 pm YouTube Jun 5 Borussia Dortmund vs Plymouth Argyle FC 12:30 pm YouTube

Group K

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Kwik Goal FC vs FC Roha Eagles 11:15 am YouTube Jun 4 Raleigh Rebels FC vs Socceroof 11:15 am YouTube Jun 4 Raleigh Rebels FC vs FC Roha Eagles 8:30 pm YouTube Jun 4 Kwik Goal FC vs Socceroof 9:30 pm YouTube Jun 5 FC Roha Eagles vs Socceroof 10:45 am YouTube Jun 5 Raleigh Rebels FC vs Kwik Goal FC 11:00 am ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo

Group L

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 4 Seleccion Potrero vs Trident FC 11 am ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo Jun 4 Atletico de Madrid vs Certified Lions 11:30 am YouTube Jun 4 Seleccion Potrero vs Atletico de Madrid 8:00 pm ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo Jun 4 Trident FC vs Certified Lions 9:45 pm YouTube Jun 5 Seleccion Potrero vs Certified Lions 4:30pm ESPNU, ESPN+, fubo Jun 5 Atletico de Madrid vs Trident FC 4:30pm YouTube

Round of 32

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream June 6 TBA vs TBA TBC YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA TBC YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 11am YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 11:15am YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 11:45am YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 12:45pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 1:15pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 1:30pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 6pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 6:30pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 6:45pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 7:45pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 8pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 9pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 9:15pm YouTube June 6 TBA vs TBA 9:45pm YouTube

Round of 16

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream June 7 TBA vs TBA 9:30am YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 9:45am YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 10am YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 11am YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 11:15am YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 11:30am YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 12:30pm YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 12:45pm YouTube

Quarter-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 7 TBA vs TBA 5:30 pm ESPN+ Jun 7 TBA vs TBA 7:00 pm ESPN+ Jun 7 TBA vs TBA 8:30 pm ESPN+ Jun 7 TBA vs TBA 9:30 pm ESPN+

Semi-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 8 TBA vs TBA 6:00 pm ESPN+ Jun 8 TBA vs TBA 7:30pm ESPN+

Final

Date Fixture Kick-off time (ET) TV / Stream Jun 10 TBA vs TBA 8:30 pm ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fubo

Women's Tournament

Group A

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (ET) TV/Stream June 5 Angel City 7S vs. Process FC 6:15 pm YouTube June 5 US Women vs. Austin Rise FC 6:30 pm ESPNU/ESPN+ June 6 US Women vs. Process FC 10:00 am ESPNU/ESPN+ June 6 Angel City 7S vs. Austin Rise FC 10:15 am YouTube June 6 US Women vs. Angel City 7S 6:30 pm ESPNU/ESPN+ June 6 Austin Rise FC vs. Process FC 6:30 pm YouTube

Group B

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (ET) TV/Stream June 5 Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Ultrain FC 3:30 pm YouTube June 5 Kansas City II vs. Drunken Monkeys 4:45 pm YouTube June 6 Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Drunken Monkeys 8:00 am YouTube June 6 Kansas City II vs. Ultrain FC 8:15 am YouTube June 6 Wrexham Red Dragons vs. Kansas City II 5:00 pm YouTube June 6 Drunken Monkeys vs. Ultrain FC 5:15 pm YouTube

Group C

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (ET) TV/Stream June 5 Solo FC vs. Speedy Turtles 12:00 pm ESPNU/ESPN+ June 5 Albion SC vs. SLC FC 12:00 pm YouTube June 6 Solo FC vs. Albion SC 8:30 am YouTube June 6 Speedy Turtles vs. SLC FC 8:45 am YouTube June 6 Solo FC vs. SLC FC 8:00 pm YouTube June 6 Speedy Turtles vs. Albion SC 8:00 pm YouTube

Group D

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (ET) TV/Stream June 5 Bumpy Pitch FC vs. Reunion City Dallas 2:45 pm YouTube June 5 North Carolina Courage vs. Boca Dallas 7:00 pm YouTube June 6 Bumpy Pitch FC vs. Boca Dallas 11:15 am YouTube June 6 North Carolina Courage vs. Reunion City Dallas 11:45 am YouTube June 6 North Carolina Courage vs. Bumpy Pitch FC 9:30 pm YouTube June 6 Reunion City Dallas vs. Boca Dallas 9:30 pm YouTube

Quarter-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (ET) TV/Stream June 7 TBA vs TBA 5:00 pm ESPN+ June 7 TBA vs TBA 5:30 pm YouTube June 7 TBA vs TBA 6:30 pm ESPN+ June 7 TBA vs TBA 7:00 pm YouTube

Semi-finals

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (ET) TV/Stream June 8 TBA vs TBA 3:00 pm ESPN+ June 8 TBA vs TBA 4:30 pm ESPN+ June 9 TBA vs TBA 7:00 pm ESPN+

Final

Date Fixture Kick-off Time (ET) TV/Stream June 9 TBA vs TBA 7:00 pm ESPN+

TST 2025 key dates

You can see a summary of the key dates for The Soccer Tournament 2025 below.