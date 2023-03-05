Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was relieved to watch his team finally get a positive result against Leeds United on Saturday.

Boehly delighted with Chelsea's win

Blues beat Leeds 1-0

First win in eight games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues registered a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday courtesy of Wesley Fofana's 53rd minute. It was Chelsea's first win since they beat Crystal Palace in a Premier League match on January 15.

After the match, when Boehly was asked how he felt about Chelsea's win, he replied, "It's a result" and smiled.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been a tough season for the London club who are currently 10th in the league with 34 points from 25 matches. They have registered a total of nine wins in the league thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Graham Potter's side take on Borussia Dortmund next in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash. The Blues trail 1-0 from the first leg.