How to watch Super Bowl LIX from anywhere: Date, international start times & streaming links

Millions will be glued to their screens to see who gets their hands on American Football’s holy grail

After 272 regular season games and 12 pulsating playoff encounters, two teams still dream of Super Bowl glory. The focus now shifts to the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, which is staging Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.

It will be the eighth Super Bowl played at the Superdome. It’s also the 11th time New Orleans has staged the NFL’s curtain-closer, meaning that ‘The Big Easy’ joins Miami at the top of the city-hosting table. New Orleans had been due to host the main event last year, but game day conflicted with the world-famous Mardi Gras, so they were given a year to fine-tune their Super Bowl plans.

The last Super Bowl held in New Orleans was Super Bowl XLVII, played on February 3, 2013, between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers. The "Harbaugh Bowl" featured two brothers coaching against each other: Jim with the 49ers and John with the Ravens. Despite a late-quarter rally by San Francisco, the 49ers fell short, losing 34-31, as Baltimore won its second Super Bowl championship ever.

It has been suggested that the term ‘Super Bowl’ was first used in the mid-1960s by the then-owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar Hunt, who stated that the name was likely prominent in his mind because his children had been playing with a Super Ball toy. The term ‘bowl’ originated from the Rose Bowl stadium, which was the site of the first postseason college football games in the 20th century. It took its bowl-shaped design from the Yale Bowl, which was the prototype for many football stadiums in the United States.

The first-ever Super Bowl was played on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Unfortunately for Lamar Hunt and his Kansas City Chiefs, they would be beaten 35-10 by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers would defend their crown the following year, led by the legendary Vince Lombardi, now named after the Super Bowl trophy. All games since 1971's Super Bowl V have been played between the best team from each of the two conferences, with the AFC and NFC currently tied at 27 wins. Regarding successful teams, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers remain the all-time best Super Bowl outfits, with six wins each.

Let GOAL assist you with all your pre-game preparations, giving you all the vital information you need, including when the Super Bowl is underway and how to watch and stream all the live action from New Orleans.

When does Super Bowl LIX take place?

New Orleans hosts its record-tying 11th NFL Championship game, Super Bowl LIX, on Sunday, February 9, at Caesars Superdome. The game kicks off at 5:30 PM (CST). That equates to the following times around the world:

Country/Region (time zone)Super Bowl kick-off
United States (ET)6:30 pm
United States (PT)3:30 pm
United Kingdom (GMT) 11:30 pm
Europe (CET) 12:30 am (Monday, Feb 10)
Australia (AEST) 9:30 am (Monday, Feb 10)

How can I watch Super Bowl LIX anywhere in the world?

Super Bowl LIX is being broadcast internationally as follows:

Country/RegionNetwork & Streaming
United States Fox / FuboTV
CanadaTSN / CTV / TSN+ / DAZN
United Kingdom Sky Sports / Sky Go / ITV / ITVX / DAZN
France beiN SPORT / DAZN
Spain Telemundo / Fox Deportes / DAZN
Australia Seven / 7mate / 7+ / ESPN / Kayo / DAZN
New Zealand TVNZ 1 / TVNZ+ / DAZN
South America ESPN / ESPN2 / DAZN
India Star Sports / DAZN
South Africa ESPN2 / DAZN
Japan G+ / DAZN

DAZN NFL Game Pass

DAZN NFL Game Pass has offered American Football enthusiasts the opportunity to watch every single NFL game live throughout the season, including the playoffs and Super Bowl LIX. DAZN viewers have also had access to NFL Network, highlights, and documentaries.

Subscribers can download NFL Game Pass and watch it on the go, with the ability to stream it on multiple devices. NFL Game Pass is available as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package on the DAZN app.

To view the Super Bowl LIX live on DAZN, the cost internationally is as follows:

CountryPrice
Germany€9.99
United Kingdom£9.99
Mexico MXN 150.00
Australia AUD 14.99
Brazil R$ 24.90
Japan ¥ 999.00
Spain €9.99
France €9.99
Italy €9.99
Denmark DKK 75.00
How to watch Super Bowl LIX with a VPN

If Super Bowl LIX isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

What is the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

Unfortunately for Baltimore fans, their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, won't be in action at Super Bowl LIX, as the Ravens bowed out during the Divisional round of the playoffs. However, another famous Lamar will star at the NFL's showpiece in New Orleans.

At the beginning of September, it was announced that rapper Kendrick Lamar would be the headline act at this year’s halftime show. Lamar is not a Super Bowl newcomer, as he was also involved at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show three years ago, where he performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. The show was acclaimed critically, and Lamar’s performance stood out.

The list of pre-game performers was announced in late November. Jon Batiste will perform the U.S. national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner." Batiste, a native of New Orleans, has won five Grammys and one Academy Award for his work as a singer, songwriter, and composer. Additional pre-game acts include Trombone Shorty performing “America the Beautiful” alongside Christian music singer Lauren Daigle and a performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by artist Ledisi.

Frequently asked questions

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed the Super Bowl crown for a second consecutive year, when beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on February 11 2024. It was a repeat of Super Bowl LIV, four years earlier, which the Chiefs also won (31-20). The Chiefs had beaten the Philadelphia Eagles by a 3pt margin the previous year (February 2023) and this proved to be another nail-biting encounter, with the Chiefs needing over-time to see off the 49ers.

Across the last 10 years, the Super Bowl has seen several regulars in the fixture, with the more recent winners as follows:

  • Super Bowl LVIII (Feb 2024): Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 (OT) San Francisco 49ers
  • Super Bowl LVII (Feb 2023): Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 Philadelphia Eagles
  • Super Bowl LVI (Feb 2022): Los Angeles Rams 23-20 Cincinnati Bengals
  • Super Bowl LV (Feb 2021): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Super Bowl LIV (Feb 2020): Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 San Francisco 49ers
  • Super Bowl LIII (Feb 2019): New England Patriots 13-3 Los Angeles Rams
  • Super Bowl LII (Feb 2018): Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 New England Patriots
  • Super Bowl LI (Feb 2017): New England Patriots 34-28 (OT) Atlanta Falcons
  • Super Bowl 50 (Feb 2016): Denver Broncos 24-10 Carolina Panthers
  • Super Bowl XLIX (Feb 2015): New England Patriots 28-24 Seattle Seahawks

Caesars Superdome is staging the Super Bowl in 2025 for a record eighth time. These are the previous occasions that the venue has played host to the biggest NFL game of the season:

  • Super Bowl XII (Jan 1978): Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10
  • Super Bowl XV (Jan 1981): Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10
  • Super Bowl XX (Jan 1986): Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10
  • Super Bowl XXIV (Jan 1990): San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10
  • Super Bowl XXXI (Jan 1997): Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21
  • Super Bowl XXXVI (Feb 2002): New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17
  • Super Bowl XLVII (Feb 2013): Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31