How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Date, time, fight card & more info

How to tune into the all-British IBF world heavyweight title fight live from Wembley this weekend

Anthony Joshua makes his return to world title action this weekend at Wembley. Set to square off in an all-British title fight, Joshua will go up against current IBF heavyweight title holder Daniel Dubois in what is expected to be a record crowd of 96,000 at the home of English football.

The fight will mark Dubois' first appearance at Wembley, while Joshua returns to the iconic venue for the first time since his knockout win over Alexander Povetkin in 2018.

After taking some hits from Andy Ruiz in 2019 and Oleksandr Usyk two years later, Joshua is ready to reclaim the IBO world title and potentially set up a shot at becoming the undisputed champ. At 34, Joshua is stepping into the ring with a fellow Brit for the first time since he beat Dillian Whyte back in 2015, and it’s shaping up to be a wild atmosphere in a sold-out Wembley stadium.

Dubois snagged the world champion title in June when Usyk vacated one of his belts after defending it against Tyson Fury. Instead of a rematch with Fury, Usyk decided to gift the belt to the two British fighters. Dubois, who also faced Usyk last year in a controversial fight, bounced back by defeating Jarrell Miller and, most recently, Filip Hrgovic for the IBF interim title.

Now, the 27-year-old is set to defend that title against Joshua, and the stakes are high. The winner could be in line for a showdown next year with either Usyk or Fury for all the heavyweight belts. It’s going to be a fight to watch!

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to tune into the action live from anywhere in the world.

When is Joshua vs Dubois?

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will go head to head on Saturday, September 21, at Wembley Stadium in London. The start time is scheduled for 4 pm BST / 11:00 am ET, with the main event ringwalk expected for 11 pm BST / 6:00 pm ET.

Date: Saturday, September 21

Saturday, September 21 Start time: 4 pm BST / 11:00 am ET

4 pm BST / 11:00 am ET Main event ring walk (approx): 11 pm BST / 6:00 pm ET

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois live from anywhere

The Joshua vs Dubois fight will be shown live on DAZN via PPV in over 200 countries worldwide. The PPV fight will cost less than £20 worldwide - a shockingly low price for a stacked fight card live from Wembley.

Country Start time PPV Price Watch United Kingdom 4:00 pm BST £19.99 DAZN PPV United States & rest of world 11:00 am ET $19.99 DAZN PPV

Where is Joshua vs Dubois?

The all-British title fight will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Joshua vs Dubois fight card

Weight class / Title Main card IBF Heavyweight title Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois European middleweight title Tyler Denny vs Hamzah Sheeraz IBF super featherweight title Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington Light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson Lightweight Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padely Middleweight Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis

How to get last-minute Joshua vs Dubois tickets

For fans who want to catch all the action from the fight live this weekend, tickets are still available via Ticketmaster. Prices start from around £70 and go all the way up to £4,000 depending on your seat.

Anthony Joshua professional boxing stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 6'6"

6'6" Reach: 82"

82" Total fights: 31

31 Record: 28-3 (25 KOs)

Daniel Dubois professional boxing stats

Age: 27

27 Height: 6'5"

6'5" Reach: 78"

78" Total fights: 23

23 Record: 21-2 (20 KOs)

When is Liam Gallagher performing at Joshua vs Dubois?

Liam Gallagher is set to perform at Wembley ahead of the main event ring walks. It is rumoured Liam will perform three Oasis hits solo before Joshua vs Dubois gets underway. The timing of his quick set depends on the run of undercard fights.