WATCH: Shocker from Takehiro Tomiyasu! Kevin De Bruyne capitalises on Arsenal man's glaring error to open scoring

Dan Bernstein
|
Takehiro Tomiyasu Kevin De Bruyne Man City Arsenal 2022-23Getty Images
Arsenal vs Manchester CityArsenalK. De BruyneT. TomiyasuManchester CityPremier League

Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu made a terrible backpass to gift Kevin De Bruye a goal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

  • Tomiyasu's backpass too soft
  • De Bruyne intercepts
  • Neat finish past Ramsdale for 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Tomiyasu tried to sweep a left-footed pass to Aaron Ramsdale in the 24th minute, but it swerved right onto the path of De Bruyne, who whipped a perfect first-time shot past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box. While Manchester City did well to apply pressure on Tomiyasu and force a quick decision, the backpass was well below the standard of a Premier League player.

Arsenal found an equaliser through Bukayo Saka from the penalty spot before half-time as they pushed to overcome Tomiyasu's error.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tomiyasu came into the starting line-up for Ben White, with manager Mikel Arteta telling Amazon before the match: "Tomi deserves a chance as well, because you need to be very adaptable in these games and Tomi has this quality, and we want to give him a chance."

Arsenal entered the game with a three-point advantage at the top of the table but altered the look of their line-up from the weekend. In addition to the Tomiyasu inclusion, Arteta brought Jorginho into the fold because of a late injury setback for midfielder Thomas Partey.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Regardless of the result on Wednesday, Arsenal's game in hand ensures they will maintain at least a slight title advantage entering Saturday's game against Aston Villa.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

10922 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Will Chelsea finish in the Premier League top four in 2023?

  • 15%Yes
  • 85%No
10922 Votes
The Ultimate Trivia Battle! Up to $10 000 in daily prizes
DOWNLOAD NOW

Editors' Picks