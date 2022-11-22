News Matches
WATCH: Ronaldo bursts into laughter after drawing unflattering portrait of Portugal team-mate Pepe

Soham Mukherjee
13:02 GMT+4 22/11/2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Pepe drawing
Cristiano Ronaldo was in stitches after drawing a hilarious portrait of Portugal team-mate Pepe.
  • Portugal players given drawing task
  • Ronaldo was paired with Pepe
  • Couldn't stop laughing at his terrible effort

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward's drawing 'skills' were on show when he produced an unflattering portrait of Pepe. Ronaldo couldn't contain his laughter, with Pepe's effort similarly hilarious.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? The 2016 Euros winners will begin their World Cup campaign on Thursday against Ghana.

