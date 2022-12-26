- Christmas celebration at Ronaldo's house
- Georgina gifts Rolls-Royce
- Ronaldo thanks partner
WHAT HAPPENED? In a video posted on Instagram Rodriguez gave a mini tour of the celebrations at the Ronaldo household, including a candlelit dining table and Father Christmas handing out presents. There were some lavish gifts too, with Rodriguez giving the footballer a Rolls-Royce, multiple bags of Louis Vuitton goodies ready for opening and new bikes for the kids.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo thanked Georgina for the incredible gift he received on his own Instagram story...Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Since mutually parting ways with Manchester United in November, the Portuguese star is still without a club. He is reportedly close to joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr, although he publicly denied an agreement with the club.