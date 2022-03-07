Watch: Richards bursts out laughing during Keane's rant saying Man Utd 'gave up' against Man City
Nick Khairi
Getty Images
Micah Richards could not contain his laughter during Roy Keane's rant about the lack of fight in the Manchester United players following a humiliating 4-1 defeat by local rivals Manchester City.
A dazzling and dominant second-half display from Pep Guardiola's side sealed an impressive win over a discouraged looking United team, who now sit outside of the top four.
After the game, former United captain Keane was ruthless in his analysis of the match, and ultimately concluded that it was “Men v boys, they gave up, shame on them”, much to the amusement of ex-City defender Richards.
Editors' Picks
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Mbappe and Salah the early frontrunners
- ‘The Medford Messi’: USMNT star Aaronson proving Champions League class at Salzburg
- Kevin is back! De Bruyne will keep his cool for Man City as the title race heats up
- Ukraine crisis: How to help people affected by Russia invasion