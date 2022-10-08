WATCH: Ramos outraged by red card as PSG go down to 10 men vs Reims

Sergio Ramos was sent off when he received two yellow cards in seconds for dissent during Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue clash against Reims on Saturday.

PSG players complained to referee

Ramos booked twice just seconds apart

Defender sent off for 28th time in career

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG players surrounded the referee to complain after he awarded Reims a free-kick for a foul from Ramos. The official showed Ramos a yellow card and the defender continued to argue, resulting in a second booking right away.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saturday's dismissal was the 28th time that Ramos has been sent off in his career across all senior competitions. After a difficult first season at PSG, he has been more important this term having played in all 10 Ligue 1 matches, but he put his team under pressure with his latest red.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? PSG are back in Champions League action next week when they host Benfica, then they will take on rivals Marseille in Ligue 1 next Sunday.