WATCH: Pulisic reveals he would've given his man of the match award to the entire USMNT after impressive England draw
- USMNT held to 0-0 draw
- Pulisic praises entire US team
- Attacker selected as man of the match
WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT showed their quality as Gregg Berhalter's side produced a strong all-round display on Friday night at the Al Bayt Stadium to hold England to a 0-0 draw. For the majority of the match the USA asserted their dominance, and for large spells, were the better side. Pulisic came closest to scoring for his country, but he saw an effort hit the crossbar in the first half. The Chelsea forward was quick to praise his team-mates after the game.
"We're very confident." 😤 Christian Pulisic feels the confidence flowing as USMNT earn a crucial point towards qualification. All eyes on their next fixture against IR Iran.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After failing to break the deadlock, the USA were ultimately unlucky not to secure a famous victory. They have now taken two points from their opening two games in Group B, and have yet to lose to England in a World Cup match.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? A win in their next game against Iran on Tuesday evening would almost certainly see them qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.
