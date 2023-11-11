WATCH: Pablo Sarabia scores outrageous late equalising goal against Tottenham as Wolves star volleys home after sublime first touch keeps the ball in mid-air

Wolves winger Pablo Sarabia scored a goal of the season contender with a stunning volleyed strike in their comeback win against Tottenham.

Spurs take lead through Johnson

Sarabia scores stunning equaliser

Lemina wins it late on for Wolves

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs' Brennan Johnson looked to have given the north London team all three points at Molineux with a third-minute strike but the hosts mounted a decisive late comeback. In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, substitute Sarabia sumptuously controlled Matheus Cunha's cross into the box and then volleyed past Guglielmo Vicario to make it 1-1. Then, six minutes later, Mario Lemina completed a dramatic turnaround as Sarabia, who only came on in the 87th minute, set up the former Fulham star, who steered the ball home for a 2-1 win.

THE BIG PICTURE: Tottenham looked set to return to the top of the Premier League with Johnson's early goal but they have now lost two matches in a row following their chaotic 4-1 loss to Chelsea on Monday. Ange Postecoglou's side were the early pacesetters this season but back-to-back defeats will dent their title ambitions. How they respond to these setbacks will be key.

WHAT'S NEXT? Tottenham face a tricky home clash against high-flying Aston Villa in their next fixture after the international break, whereas Wolves travel to Fulham.