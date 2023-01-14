WATCH: Osimhen throws an upper-cut & a physio goes flying! Chaos during Napoli vs Juventus

Napoli's Victor Osimhen accidentally threw an upper-cut at Manuel Locatelli during the Serie A clash against Juventus on Friday night.

Osimhen punched Locatelli

Chiesa knocked down physio

Napoli outclassed Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian forward starred in Napoli's thumping win over Juventus. Osimhen scored a brace and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Elif Elmas were on target as the Serie A leaders thrashed the Bianconeri 5-1. Other than goals galore, the match also witnessed Osimhen accidentally flooring Locatelli with an upper-cut before Alex Sandro tried to block him, and Federico Chiesa clashing with a Juventus physio while running down the sideline and flattening him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the three points, Luciano Spalletti's side extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points. They now have 47 points from 18 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? Napoli next face Cremonese in a Coppa Italia round of 16 tie on Tuesday.