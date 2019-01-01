WATCH: New Balance Football reveals music-inspired boots
New Balance Football has released the limited edition ‘Pitch Control’ version of its Tekela v2.
Introduced in a metallic fade effect, the ‘Pitch Control’ boot takes inspiration from a DJ’s ability to control rhythm and tempo – in the same way a Tekela player would have the ability to change the outcome of a game.
The boots have been launched with content featuring rappers Big Zuu and Eyez. Follow the content across the NB Football social media channels.
The Tekela v2 Pitch Control went on-sale 25th September 2019 in limited pairs.
They are be available in limited numbers from select retailers and online at www.newbalance.com/football.
Check out the video below!
Put the defence on mute – New Balance
Put the defence on mute ✋ Introducing the limited edition Tekela v2 #PitchControl with @itsbigzuu, @elijaheyez and @zdotproductionsPosted by Goal.com on Tuesday, September 24, 2019