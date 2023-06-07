WATCH: Napoli fans return stolen Fiat Panda steering wheel to Luciano Spalletti following manager's exit announcement

- Spalletti gifted steering wheel
- Was stolen by ultras in protest back in 2021
- Italian to take year-long sabbatical
WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian coach helped the Partenopei to only the third Scudetto in the club's history, finishing top of Serie A by a mammoth 16 points. Spalletti announced that he would be taking a year-long sabbatical after Napoli's triumphant league run, and was gifted an usual item by the club's hardline fanbase - a steering wheel from his own Fiat Panda.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli's ultras reportedly stole Spalletti's steering wheel back in October 2021, before unveiling a banner in May 2022 after their title collapse to Milan and Inter, which read: "We'll give it back to you, all you have to do is leave". With Spalletti finally on his way out - albeit after ending their 33-year wait for a league title - the club's hardline fanbase returned the wheel in a humorous gesture, alongside CDs of Neapolitan singer Pino Daniele which were also stolen from his car in 2021.
WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? While Spalletti takes a year out from the game, the Serie A champions are on the lookout for a new manager. Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is thought to be among the frontrunners.