WATCH: Mourinho makes shock cameo in Stormzy video as grime star uses iconic line from ex-Man Utd & Chelsea boss

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, who is now at Roma, makes a shock appearance in the latest music video from rap star Stormzy.

Portuguese features in 'Mel Made Me Do It'

Famous line from interview is sampled

Stormzy is a Manchester United supporter

WHAT HAPPENED? The 59-year-old Portuguese has seen one of his many iconic lines sampled by Red Devils fan Stormzy in his latest track, 'Mel Made Me Do It'. Mourinho famously said in a post-game interview back in 2014, after being left angered by the performance of match officials in a Premier League clash between Chelsea and Aston Villa: “I prefer not to speak. If I speak I’m in big trouble.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho, who has seen Stormzy use the line “I prefer not to speak like I’m Jose”, has said of making a cameo appearance on the latest release from a Croydon superstar: “Was great fun doing this cameo for Stormzy’s new music video out today. I had a great time.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURINHO? A man that has landed Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and Champions League crowns over the course of a distinguished coaching career is currently looking to guide Roma towards more major silverware, while Stormzy is hoping that Manchester United’s upturn in fortunes under Erik ten Hag will continue after the international break.