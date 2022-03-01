WATCH: Messi, Ronaldinho, Pogba, Bronze… This is how THEY do it!

Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho have reunited in a brand new ad for Pepsi’s ‘Play to Inspire’ campaign.

The former Barcelona teammates last week posted videos of themselves playing a game of ‘Pepsi Pong’ - and now two of football’s greatest icons have come together once again for a new campaign from football’s entertaining beverage.

Alongside the legendary Brazilian and seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, the ‘Play to Inspire’ campaign features world champion Paul Pogba and a new addition to the Pepsi roster: Lucy Bronze, today’s most decorated English footballer.

“I am so happy to be back in a Pepsi jersey again! I love that this campaign is all about inspiring the next generation of football talent and playing the passion forward,” said Ronaldinho, who returns to the Pepsi squad after previously featuring in iconic Pepsi ads in the early 2000s.

Watch the video below:

The ad also features members of the “Pepsi Collective,” a curated group of vibrant up-and-coming talent from around the globe.

“Every year these campaigns get bigger and better, and this year it’s all about inspiring the next generation and changemakers in the game – on and off the pitch,” said Pogba.

In addition to the world-class player line-up, there’s music from Montell Jordan with a fresh take on his 90’s classic, ‘This Is How We Do It’, featuring Say Mo’s vocals on a track produced exclusively for the campaign by Grammy-winning female duo Nova Wav and Sean Douglas.

“Pepsi is the entertainment beat of football. We champion talent both on and off the pitch, always looking to bring unique, exciting campaigns that the world loves to see and be part of,” said Pepsi Senior Director, Global Marketing, Michael Walford.

Messi added: “I am personally inspired to share the message that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are from or how crazy your dream is. You have to go after it with passion and dedication to achieve everything you want.”

Watch the full video now.