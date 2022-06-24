Watch Messi's best Champions League skill moves: From THAT Milner nutmeg to bedazzling Dybala

During his time with Barcelona and PSG, the forward has been one of Europe's most fearsome performers

It's another birthday for Lionel Messi this week - and the Argentine certainly isn't short of a highlight reel or two when it comes to celebrating his achievements in the beautiful game.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker might have not made the brightest start to life at his new club last season, but his achievements with Barcelona are near-unmatched - particularly in the Champions League, who have celebrated his record with their own tribute to the attacker.

From that nutmeg on James Milner, to the way he turns Paulo Dybala inside out, Messi has left many of football's greats chasing after shadows - and this is just a taste of what he has achieved over the years...

Watch Messi's incredible Champions League skills

