WATCH: Scott McTominay can't stop scoring! Scot puts Man Utd in front against Everton with Jadon Sancho providing fine assist

Gill Clark
Scott McTominay 2022-23Getty
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay continued his fine goalscoring form by breaking the deadlock at Old Trafford against Everton.

  • McTominay bags opener
  • Teed up by Jadon Sancho
  • Scot has five in his last five matches

WHAT HAPPENED? United took the lead against the Toffees in the Premier League on Saturday through McTominay. The Scotland international, who bagged four goals on international duty, found the back of the net yet again after being played in by Jadon Sancho.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McTominay's goal is his first in the Premier League this season and comes amid speculation over his future. The midfielder is one of several players tipped to leave the club this summer and has reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle United.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils face Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday at Old Trafford.

