WATCH: Mbappe STUNS Argentina with two goals in two minutes to draw France level in World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe bagged a brace in the space of 90 seconds to draw France level from two goals down against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

Les Bleus trailed by two goals

PSG forward scored from the spot

Then netted a leveller moments later

WHAT HAPPENED? A Lionel Messi penalty and a Angel Di Maria effort had put the Albiceleste in complete control of an eagerly-anticipated encounter with Les Bleus. However, the defending champions were handed a lifeline when Nicolas Otamendi conceded a spot-kick in the 80th minute. After converting from 12 yards, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe completed a stunning fightback as he restored parity moments later with a superb finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France looked beaten when finding themselves trailing with 10 minutes left on the clock, but always knew that one incident could swing momentum in their favour.

WHAT NEXT? With their tails up, France went in search of a winner, with Deschamps’ side believing that they could get the job done inside normal time.