WATCH: Mane scores first league goal for Bayern & then grabs megaphone to join fans as Bundesliga champions demolish Frankfurt

Sadio Mane got his Bundesliga career off to a fine start as Bayern Munich smashed Eintracht Frankfurt in their season opener. The German champions won 6-1 - scoring five in the first half - to kick-off their league campaign in style.
After Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard gave the Bundesliga holders a two-goal lead just 11 minutes into the tie, Mane made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark. Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry were also on target in a dominant win for the visitors.
Former Liverpool forward Mane - with megaphone in tow - would then join the fans in the stands at full-time as he celebrated his side's victory.
Watch: Mane scores his first Bundesliga goal
SAIDO MANE!!!— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 5, 2022
His first goal in the Bundesliga for Bayern 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MjNj6wi5A5
It took 29 minutes for Sadio Mané to score his first Bundesliga goal 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/7urIIKkoUX— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 5, 2022
Watch: Mane grabs megaphone & joins the fans!
Mané's at home already with the @FCBayernEN fans! 📢🏠🙌#MD1 | #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/jBbYcRKkr9— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) August 5, 2022