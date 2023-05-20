WATCH: Man City players go crazy as they find out they are Premier League champions following Arsenal’s defeat at Forest

Manchester City players went crazy as they watched the moment they were crowned Premier League champions as Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal beaten 1-0 at Forest

Defeat means City are champions

Their third title win in a row

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners were beaten 1-0 in their penultimate game of the campaign, leaving them an insurmountable four points adrift of City. Pep Guardiola's team became champions for the third time in a row when the final whistle went at the City Ground and cameras were on hand to catch the moment the players began celebrating.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's title win marks an incredible comeback. They were as much as eight points behind Arsenal as recently as April, but the Gunners have been on a woeful run since then, winning just two of their last seven matches. City's run of 11 consecutive wins - including one against Arsenal - allowed them to take over at the top of the table and secure the title.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Erling Haaland and his co-stars will take to the field against Chelsea on Sunday already crowned Premier League champions.