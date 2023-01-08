WATCH: Mahrez fires Man City ahead vs Chelsea with glorious 25-yard free-kick that leaves Kepa sprawling in vain

Riyad Mahrez curled in a wonderful free-kick to put Manchester City 1-0 up against Chelsea in the FA Cup, giving Kepa no chance from 25 yards out.

Goal gave Man City 1-0 lead

Alvarez & Foden also scored before half time

City out for second win over Chelsea in three days

WHAT HAPPENED? Mahrez broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute of the third-round clash with a sublime individual effort. The Algerian winger measured his strike to perfection, sending a free-kick spinning over the wall with enough swerve and dip to leave Kepa helpless in the Chelsea net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City struck twice more within the next 15 minutes. Julian Alvarez tucked a penalty into the bottom corner, before Phil Foden ended a silky move with a side-footed finish. Pep Guardiola's men went into the interval with a commanding lead as they followed up on their 1-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea on Thursday in style.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAHREZ? Mahrez has now scored in consecutive games, and will look to contribute more as he battles for minutes in a deep City side.