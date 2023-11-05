WATCH: 'Freedom for dad' - Luis Diaz scores sensational late equaliser for Liverpool and holds up message for kidnapped father

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz held up a message for his kidnapped father after scoring the late equaliser for Liverpool against Luton Town.

Diaz scored late equaliser against Luton

Held up a message for kidnapped father

Came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Diaz came on as a substitute and scored a last-minute equaliser as Liverpool held Luton to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday. The Colombian star returned to action for the Reds for the first time since his parents - Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda - got kidnapped by a militant insurgency group called the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Diaz started on the bench on Sunday and was brought into the game by Jurgen Klopp in the 83rd minute, just three minutes after Tahith Chong handed Luton the lead. In the 95th minute, the winger converted a brilliant header from Harvey Elliot's cross to save his team's blushes. After scoring the all-important goal, Diaz lifted his shirt to hold up a message dedicated to his father who is yet to be released by the kidnappers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old rejoined Reds' training earlier this week and according to Klopp he trained well with the team despite the tragedy in his personal life. His performance on the training pitch prompted the German manager to name him in the matchday squad for the Luton clash.

WHAT NEXT? The Reds are set to face Toulouse next in the Europa League on Thursday.